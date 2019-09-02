Home Entertainment Malayalam

Dileep’s next flick 'My Santa' launched

Actor Dileep is teaming up with director Sugeeth for the first time with 'My Santa'.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actor Dileep

Malayalam actor Dileep

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

Actor Dileep is teaming up with director Sugeeth for the first time with My Santa. The launch was held at Kochi yesterday. The event also saw the launch of a new production house, Wall Poster Entertainments, which will be backing the film.

Scriptwriter Nishad Koya, who wrote Mammootty’s Thoppil Joppan and also collaborated with Sugeeth previously on Madhuranaranga and Shikkari Shambu, is turning producer with My Santa. His co-producers are Saritha Sugeeth, Ajeesh OK, and Sandra Maria Jose.

The film has a script by Jemin Cyriac, who tells us it will be a family-friendly entertainer. “We’ll be filming a song first before proceeding to the rest of the portions. We are hoping to finish filming in two months and release it by Christmas. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly,” he says.

The music is being composed by Vidyasagar, who had previously worked on the Dileep films, Meesha Madhavan, Mr. Butler, Rasikan, C.I.D Moosa, and Gramaphone.

Once My Santa is wrapped up, Sugeeth is expected to start shooting his recently announced Parannu Parannu, which will feature Asif Ali and Amala Paul.

Meanwhile, Dileep has SL Puram Jayasurya’s Jack Daniel, a superhero movie titled Parakkum Pappan, and Ramachandra Babu’s Professor Dinkan coming up next. In Jack Daniel, he is sharing the screen with Tamil star Arjun Sarja and Njan Prakashan-fame Anju Kurian. Professor Dinkan is a 3D film which also stars Namitha Pramod, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Aju Varghese.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dileep My Santa
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp