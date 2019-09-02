Dileep’s next flick 'My Santa' launched

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Actor Dileep is teaming up with director Sugeeth for the first time with My Santa. The launch was held at Kochi yesterday. The event also saw the launch of a new production house, Wall Poster Entertainments, which will be backing the film.

Scriptwriter Nishad Koya, who wrote Mammootty’s Thoppil Joppan and also collaborated with Sugeeth previously on Madhuranaranga and Shikkari Shambu, is turning producer with My Santa. His co-producers are Saritha Sugeeth, Ajeesh OK, and Sandra Maria Jose.

The film has a script by Jemin Cyriac, who tells us it will be a family-friendly entertainer. “We’ll be filming a song first before proceeding to the rest of the portions. We are hoping to finish filming in two months and release it by Christmas. The rest of the cast will be announced shortly,” he says.

The music is being composed by Vidyasagar, who had previously worked on the Dileep films, Meesha Madhavan, Mr. Butler, Rasikan, C.I.D Moosa, and Gramaphone.

Once My Santa is wrapped up, Sugeeth is expected to start shooting his recently announced Parannu Parannu, which will feature Asif Ali and Amala Paul.

Meanwhile, Dileep has SL Puram Jayasurya’s Jack Daniel, a superhero movie titled Parakkum Pappan, and Ramachandra Babu’s Professor Dinkan coming up next. In Jack Daniel, he is sharing the screen with Tamil star Arjun Sarja and Njan Prakashan-fame Anju Kurian. Professor Dinkan is a 3D film which also stars Namitha Pramod, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, and Aju Varghese.