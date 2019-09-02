Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indrajith joined by Ashwin Kumar and Amit Chakkalakkal in Aaha

The film is being touted as a realistic, full-fledged sports film. It will delve into the workings of vadam vali (tug-of-war) tournaments and teams

From left: Amit Chakkalakkal, Ashwin Kumar, Indrajith

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We had recently reported that Indrajith will be playing the lead in editor-turned-director Bibin Paul Samuel’s sports drama Aaha. The latest update is that Ashwin Kumar (Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Ranam) and Amit Chakkalakkal (Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam, Pretham-2) have been cast in the film.

The female leads will be played by Tharangam-fame Santhy Balachandran and a newcomer. Bibin had told us earlier that the film will be a realistic, full-fledged sports film from start to finish, and will delve into the workings of vadam vali (tug-of-war) tournaments and teams. Tobit Chirayath has based his fictional script on a famous vadam vali team called Aaha Neeloor from Pala, Kottayam.

Bibin began an editor on Siddarth Siva’s 101 Chodhyanghal and has directed several ads prior to this. Aaha will commence filming this month. 

Prem Abraham is bankrolling the film. Rahul Balachandran is on the camera and Bibin himself on the editing. 

Meanwhile, Indrajith has joined the cast of Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup. The actor joins popular names Sunny Wayne and Shine Tom Chacko. Helmed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup went on floors yesterday.

TAGS
Indrajith Bibin Paul Samuel drama Aaha Ashwin Kumar Jacobinte Swargarajyam Amit Chakkalakkal Varikuzhiyile Kolapathakam
