Rosshan Andrrews’ next with Manju Warrier starts rolling

By Express News Service

Manju Warrier is teaming up for the second time with director Rosshan Andrrews for a new film titled Prathi Poovan Kozhi. Rosshan has earlier directed Manju’s comeback film How Old Are You? which was later remade into Tamil as 36 Vayadhinile starring Jyothika.

Prathi Poovan Kozhi is based on a story by Unni R and produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulum Movies.

G Balamurugan is behind the camera and Gopi Sundar the music. Kumbalangi Nights-fame Jyotish Shankar is handling the art direction.

Manju will be next seen in Tamil filmmaker Vetrimaran’s Asuran alongside Dhanush. She also has Priyadarshan’s Marakkar (with Mohanlal), Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill (with Kalidas Jayaram), and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Kayattam (a.k.a Ahar) in the pipeline.