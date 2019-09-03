First footage of Mammootty-starrer 'Mamangam' to be out on September 7

By Express News Service

The much-awaited teaser of Mammootty’s historical epic Mamangam will be unveiled on September 7, which is incidentally Mammootty’s birthday. The big-budget epic, based on the conflicts of 17th-century chaver warriors, also stars Unni Mukundan, Anu Sithara, Kaniha, and Prachi Tehlan. Neeraj Madhav will be making a cameo.

Though the film was initially written and helmed by Sajeev Pillai, the creative differences between him and the film’s producers led to the assignment of Odiyan director M Padmakumar.

A multilingual, Mamangam will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Meanwhile, Mammootty is shooting for Ajai Vasudev’s third film Shylock. The actor joins Tamil veteran Rajkiran and Meena. He recently wrapped up his work in Ramesh Pisharody’s Ganagandharvan.