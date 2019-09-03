Namitha Pramod to lead Shaji Padoor's 'Nirbhaya'

By Express News Service

Namitha Pramod is all set to star in Abrahaminte Santhathikal director Shaji Padoor’s next film titled Nirbhaya.

The film will start rolling from this month. Sharing the title, Namitha wrote, “I’m extremely happy and proud to announce my next movie with the superhit director Shaji Padoor after Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Nirbhaya. Rolling from September.”

Padoor, who had assisted several directors in the past, made his directorial debut last year with Abrahaminte Santhathikal, starring Mammootty.

The film, written by Haneef Adeni (The Great Father, Mikhael), was one of the hits of 2017. Namitha was last seen in Margam Kali and Kammara Sambhavam. Aside from Nirbhaya, she will be also seen in Dileep’s upcoming 3D film Professor Dinkan.