Fahadh Faasil reunites with 'Take Off' director for 'Malik'

By Express News Service

Director Mahesh Narayanan made his debut with one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017, Take Off. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy, the film garnered five Kerala State Awards and three National awards. Now, Mahesh is teaming up again with Fahadh for another project titled Malik. Fahadh will be joined by Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, and yesteryear actor Jalaja in the film.

Malik, which is reportedly being made at a budget of 25 crores, started rolling yesterday at Fort Kochi. Anto Joseph, who was one of the producers of Take Off, is backing the film under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

Mahesh, who began in the industry as a film editor, will be also taking care of the editing department. Sanu John Varghese, who also lensed Take Off, will serve as the cinematographer. Sanu has previously cranked the camera for Hindi films like Badhaai Ho and Karthik Calling Karthik. Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights, Virus) has been roped in as the composer.

Fahadh recently wrapped up his work in Anwar Rasheed’s hotly-anticipated big-budget film Trance. Nimisha, on the other hand, has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, Lal Jose’s 41, Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up, and Siddarth Bharathan’s Jinn in the pipeline. Both Nimisha and Biju are part of Thuramukham and 41. The latter is also part of Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob’s next film Aadhyarathri.

Meanwhile, Vinay Forrt, who was last seen in Thamaasha, will be seen next in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to Jallikattu and Shambu Purushothaman’s Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte.