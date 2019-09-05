Home Entertainment Malayalam

Fahadh Faasil reunites with 'Take Off' director for 'Malik'

Fahadh recently wrapped up his work in Anwar Rasheed’s hotly-anticipated big-budget film Trance.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil

By Express News Service

Director Mahesh Narayanan made his debut with one of the most critically acclaimed films of 2017, Take Off. Starring Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy, the film garnered five Kerala State Awards and three National awards. Now,  Mahesh is teaming up again with Fahadh for another project titled Malik. Fahadh will be joined by Biju Menon, Nimisha Sajayan, Vinay Forrt, Dileesh Pothan, and yesteryear actor Jalaja in the film.

Malik, which is reportedly being made at a budget of 25 crores, started rolling yesterday at Fort Kochi. Anto Joseph, who was one of the producers of Take Off, is backing the film under the banner of Anto Joseph Film Company.

Mahesh, who began in the industry as a film editor, will be also taking care of the editing department. Sanu John Varghese, who also lensed Take Off, will serve as the cinematographer. Sanu has previously cranked the camera for Hindi films like Badhaai Ho and Karthik Calling Karthik. Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights, Virus) has been roped in as the composer.

Fahadh recently wrapped up his work in Anwar Rasheed’s hotly-anticipated big-budget film Trance. Nimisha, on the other hand, has Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Chola, Lal Jose’s 41, Vidhu Vincent’s Stand Up, and Siddarth Bharathan’s Jinn in the pipeline. Both Nimisha and Biju are part of Thuramukham and 41. The latter is also part of Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob’s next film Aadhyarathri.

Meanwhile, Vinay Forrt, who was last seen in Thamaasha, will be seen next in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s as-yet-untitled follow-up to Jallikattu and Shambu Purushothaman’s Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Narayanan Fahadh Faasil Take Off 'Malik'
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp