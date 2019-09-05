Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indrajith joins the sets of Dulquer’s 'Kurup'

Kurup tells the story of the elusive real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup whom Dulquer is portraying.

By Express News Service

Indrajith Sukumaran has joined the sets of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup. As per sources, the actor is said to play a central character in the film. Kurup, helmed by Srinath Rajendran, commenced filming recently. Interestingly, it was Srinath who directed Dulquer’s first film Second Show.

Kurup tells the story of the elusive real-life criminal Sukumara Kurup whom Dulquer is portraying. Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne have also been cast as key characters. The team has revealed that the film will not be a fictional take on the real-life events. 

Indrajith, who made a strong impression with his role in Virus, is also playing the lead in a sports drama called Aaha, directed by Bibin Paul Samuel. He will be sharing the screen with Amit Chakkalakkal and Ashwin Kumar in the film. Indrajith is also playing integral characters in Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham as well as a mystery drama called Thakkol. The latter, which also stars Murali Gopy, is produced by Shaji Kailas.

