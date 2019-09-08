Malayalam actor Indrans adjudged best actor at 'Singapore South Asian Film Festival'

By Express News Service

After winning the best outstanding artistic achievement at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival, Dr Biju’s Veyilmarangal has won another international award, this time at the Singapore South Asian Film Festival, for leading man Indrans.

Though the actor has earlier won two Kerala State Film Awards—for Apothecary (2014) and Aalorukkam (2018)—this is the first time that he has been given an international award. Since Indrans couldn’t attend the ceremony, Dr. Biju accepted it on his behalf.