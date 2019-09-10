Antony Varghese’s next, Aanaparambile World Cup, begins rolling

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Antony Varghese will be starring in a football-themed film called Aanaparambile World Cup (AWC). The shoot of the film has commenced at Malappuram. AWC is Antony’s fourth film after Angamaly Diaries, Swathandriyam Ardarathriyil, and Jallikettu.

In an earlier conversation with Express, director Nikhil Premraj, who is making his debut, told us they’re intending to make an upbeat film which will have a blend of football, fantasy, and romance elements. Antony has been cast as the mentor of a group of football-obsessed kids.

The rest of the cast comprises Manoj K Jayan, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, and IM Vijayan. Faiz Siddik is behind the camera and Jakes Bejoy will compose the tunes. Sudani from Nigeria-fame Noufal Abdullah is in charge of the editing.