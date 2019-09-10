Home Entertainment Malayalam

Antony Varghese’s next, Aanaparambile World Cup, begins rolling

In an earlier conversation with Express, director Nikhil Premraj, who is making his debut, told us they’re intending to make an upbeat film which will have a blend of football, fantasy, and romance.

Published: 10th September 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Aanaparambile World Cup.

Aanaparambile World Cup.

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Antony Varghese will be starring in a football-themed film called Aanaparambile World Cup (AWC). The shoot of the film has commenced at Malappuram. AWC is Antony’s fourth film after Angamaly Diaries, Swathandriyam Ardarathriyil, and Jallikettu.

In an earlier conversation with Express, director Nikhil Premraj, who is making his debut, told us they’re intending to make an upbeat film which will have a blend of football, fantasy, and romance elements. Antony has been cast as the mentor of a group of football-obsessed kids.

The rest of the cast comprises Manoj K Jayan, Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, and IM Vijayan. Faiz Siddik is behind the camera and Jakes Bejoy will compose the tunes. Sudani from Nigeria-fame Noufal Abdullah is in charge of the editing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikhil Premraj Antony Varghese Aanaparambile World Cup
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp