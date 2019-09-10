Mammootty’s Ganagandharvan set for September 27 release

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s upcoming Ganagandharvan has been scheduled to release on September 27. The second directorial of Ramesh Pisharody, the film has Mammootty playing a ganamela singer called Kaladasan Ullas.

The first trailer of the film hints at a quirky, character-driven drama as well as a light-hearted family entertainer.

The film also stars Manoj K Jayan, Dharmajan, Suresh Krishna, and Hareesh Kanaran.

Ganagandharvan was co-written by Ramesh and Hari P Nair. Deepak Dev has composed the music. The cinematography is by Alagappan and editing by Lijo Paul.

The film is jointly produced by Ramesh and ICHAIS Productions.