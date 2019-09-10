Manju Warrier, Vinayakan to team up?

By Express News Service

As per reports, Manju Warrier and Vinayakan will be teaming up for a film titled Pothu, written and directed by debutant Saheer Mahmood. Siddique and Lal are also expected to play key characters.

The shoot has been reportedly scheduled for next month. Jinu Lona is bankrolling the film under the banner of Wellborn International.

Manju Warrier is currently filming Rosshan Andrrew’s new film Prathi Poovankozhi, in which she is starring alongside Anusree Nair. Aside from this, the actor also has Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, Priyadarshan’s Marakkar, Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, and Sanal Kumar Sasidaran’s Kayattam in the pipeline. Asuran is scheduled to release on October 4.

Vinayakan, who was last seen in Thottappan, will be seen next in director Kamal’s Pranayameenukalude Kadal. He is also part of Karinthandan, Pada and Trance.