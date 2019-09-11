Home Entertainment Malayalam

Indrajith to act as MGR in Gautham Menon's web series

Indrajith is the second Malayalam actor to play a character based on MGR after Mohanlal in Mani Ratnman’s Iruvar.

Published: 11th September 2019 09:25 AM

Indrajith Sukumaran

Indrajith Sukumaran

By Express News Service

Indrajith Sukumaran has confirmed that he will be playing a character loosely based on MGR in Gautham Menon’s web series, Queen, which is based on the life of the late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Ramya Krishnan is portraying Jayalalithaa. Indrajith is the second Malayalam actor to play a character based on MGR after Mohanlal in Mani Ratnman’s Iruvar.

The first season of the series, directed by Gautham Menon, will have 11 episodes. Kidaari-fame Prasath Murugesan has reportedly directed some episodes of the series which is set to premiere on the streaming platform MX Player. The first-look poster was released a few days ago.

Indrajith made his Tamil debut with Vinayan’s En Mana Vaanil, a remake of the director’s Malayalam film Oomapenninu Uriyadappayyan. Last seen in Aashiq Abu’s Virus, Indrajith’s upcoming projects include Karthick Naren’s Naragasooran, Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, and Bibin Paul Samuel’s sports drama Aaha. He is also part of the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup, the biopic of the elusive criminal Sukumara Kurup.

