Home Entertainment Malayalam

Asif Ali’s Underworld to release in November

Underworld also stars Farhaan Faasil, Samyuktha Menon, Ketaki Narayan, Lal Jr, and Mukesh.

Published: 14th September 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Underworld'.

A still from 'Underworld'.

By Express News Service

The release of Asif Ali’s Underworld has been pushed to November. The film was earlier supposed to release on August 9. 

The distribution of the Arun Kumar Aravind directorial is being handled by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.

Aside from Asif, Underworld also stars Farhaan Faasil, Samyuktha Menon, Ketaki Narayan, Lal Jr, and Mukesh. Shibin Francis is the scriptwriter of the film produced by D14 Entertainments. It was shot in Thalassery, Coimbatore, Goa and Mangaluru.

WATCH TRAILER:

Asif is currently working in the directorial debut of RJ Mathukutty titled Kunjeldho. He is also part of Ketyolaanu Ente Malaakha. Samyuktha, who was last seen in a negative role in Kalki, will be seen next in Edakkad Battalion 06 with Tovino Thomas. Lal Jr. is currently directing the Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu film Driving Licence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asif Ali Underworld malayalam movie Arun Kumar Aravind Farhaan Faasil Ketaki Narayan Samyuktha Menon
India Matters
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Centre begins process to privatise 150 trains, 50 railway stations
Indian-origin animator Sanjay Patel (Photo| IMdB)
Oscar-nominated animator to create series on Hindu deities for Netflix
For representational purposes
Mental Health Day: Here's a list of fruits, veggies that can make you happy
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Govt approves Rs 5.5 lakh package for 5,300 displaced PoK families

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Police exhuming bodies of the family members who died under mysterious circumstance, from their graves at Koodathayi. (Photo | EPS)
Koodathayi murders: Prime accused, two others sent to day police custody
Gallery
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
28-year-old Vartika Singh recently bagged the coveted crown of Miss Diva Universe 2019. Here is all you need to know about the beauty queen from Lucknow. (Photo | Vartika Singh Instagram)
Vartika Singh: All you need to know about the Miss Diva Universe 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp