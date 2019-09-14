Asif Ali’s Underworld to release in November

By Express News Service

The release of Asif Ali’s Underworld has been pushed to November. The film was earlier supposed to release on August 9.

The distribution of the Arun Kumar Aravind directorial is being handled by Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House.

Aside from Asif, Underworld also stars Farhaan Faasil, Samyuktha Menon, Ketaki Narayan, Lal Jr, and Mukesh. Shibin Francis is the scriptwriter of the film produced by D14 Entertainments. It was shot in Thalassery, Coimbatore, Goa and Mangaluru.

Asif is currently working in the directorial debut of RJ Mathukutty titled Kunjeldho. He is also part of Ketyolaanu Ente Malaakha. Samyuktha, who was last seen in a negative role in Kalki, will be seen next in Edakkad Battalion 06 with Tovino Thomas. Lal Jr. is currently directing the Prithviraj-Suraj Venjaramoodu film Driving Licence.