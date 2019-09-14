Filming begins for Aju Varghese-Ranjith Sankar thriller Kamala

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Ranjith Sankar will be directing Aju Varghese in Kamala, his follow-up to Pretham-2. The film has commenced production at Chalakkudy.

Kamala will see Ranjith returning to the thriller genre. He has previously directed two thrillers—Passenger and Arjunan Sakshi.

The female lead will be played by Ruhani Sharma. The rest of the cast will feature Anoop Menon, Sajin Cherukayil, Sunil Sugatha, Motta Rajendran, and Biju Sopanam among others.

Composer Anand Madhusoodanan, who has previously worked with Ranjith on six films, will be writing the lyrics and music for the film.

Shehnad Jalal (Vimaanam, Left Right Left) is handling the camera while Adil N Ashraf is in charge of the editing.

The film’s intriguing title poster was released recently. It came with the tagline, ‘One beautiful puzzle. 36 hours.’

Ranjith is producing the film under his own banner Dreams N Beyond.