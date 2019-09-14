First look, release date of Fahadh Faasil’s Trance out

By Express News Service

After delivering blockbusters like Bangalore Days, Premam, and Parava, Anwar Rasheed Entertainment is back with their fourth production titled Trance. The film, led by Fahadh Faasil, sees Anwar Rasheed back in the director’s chair after Ustad Hotel.

A social drama scripted by Vincent Vadakkan, Trance has a stellar cast featuring Nazriya Nazim, Soubin Shahir, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Joju George, Arjun Ashokan, and Sreenath Bhasi among others.

Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon is also playing an important role in the film.

Trance also sees Anwar collaborating for the first time with director-cinematographer Amal Neerad (Iyobinte Pusthakam, Black).

Academy award-winner Resul Pookutty is working on the sound design while Praveen Prabhakar Menon (Bangalore Days, Koode) is in charge of the edits. Jackson Vijayan has composed the tunes to the lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Shot in Kochi, Kanyakumari, Mumbai, and Amsterdam, Trance will be arriving in theatres on December 20, 2019.