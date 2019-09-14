Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mammootty’s film with 'Uyare' writers Bobby-Sanjay to roll from October 2019

Mammootty is also slated to appear in Amal Neerad’s Bilal (the sequel to Big B co-starring Fahadh Faasil) and Vinod Vijayan’s Ameer. 

Published: 14th September 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2019 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Mammootty

Actor Mammootty. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Mammootty’s first collaboration with writers Bobby and Sanjay (Uyare, Mumbai Police) is expected to start rolling next month. Santosh Vishwanath, who made his directorial debut with Chirakodinjha Kinaavukal, will be helming the project which will have Mammootty playing the chief minister.

An official announcement about the title and remaining cast and crew is expected to be made soon. Mammootty is currently shooting for Ajai Vasudev’s Shylock, in which he is starring alongside Tamil actor Rajkiran and Meena.

The Bobby-Sanjay project is expected to begin filming once Mammootty completes work in Shylock.

Meanwhile, the actor has two films arriving in theatres soon —Ganagandharvan and Mamangam. The former, directed by Ramesh Pisharody, is expected to be a quirky entertainer with Mammootty playing a ganamela singer.

The latter, a big-budget period epic, is said to be the biggest-ever epic attempted in Malayalam cinema.

Mammootty is also slated to appear in Amal Neerad’s Bilal (the sequel to Big B co-starring Fahadh Faasil) and Vinod Vijayan’s Ameer. 

TAGS
Mammootty Bobby and Sanjay Santosh Vishwanath
