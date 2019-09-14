Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Vikruthi' deals with a hitherto unexplored topic, says film director Emcy Joseph

The film’s director Emcy Joseph, who is making his transition from ads to feature films, tells Express that as the film deals with an important subject they have decided to not revealing too much. 

Vikruthi film poster (Photo | Facebook)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

If the newly released trailer of Vikruthi is any indication, film buffs will get to see an interesting character-driven drama led by two most sought-after actors. Featuring Soubin Shahir and Suraj Venjaramoodu, the footage gave us a vague sense of the film’s tone and subject without giving anything away.

The film’s director Emcy Joseph, who is making his transition from ads to feature films, tells Express that as the film deals with an important subject they have decided to not revealing too much. 

However, he was willing to share that it will be a family-oriented film which will make some statements on public journalism. “Soubin and Suraj play the main characters whose stories run parallelly and they cross paths eventually on account of a turning point in the story,” says Joseph, adding that the film talks about something which needs to be discussed in this digital age.

“Its topic has been hitherto unexplored in Malayalam cinema, not to my knowledge. We are living in a time where anyone can say anything about others. It’s a family-friendly film with ample amounts of humour,” shares the director.

Vikruthi has a script by Ajeesh P Thomas, who based it on a true incident. Joseph is making his feature debut after a four-year-long wait. Prior to Vikruthi, he has worked on ads, short films, and music videos. He runs a production company called Peraka Media based in Ernakulam.

He has directed a well-received short film titled Petti 6 with Shine Tom Chacko. 

As Joseph was particular about casting Soubin and Suraj, he waited for around two years to get their dates. It was now that everything came together. “They were excited and felt that this film had to be made. They were very supportive of the script and made space for our film in the middle of their busy schedule,” says Joseph.

Vikruthi also stars Pauly Valsan, Surabhi Lakshmi, Sudhi Koppa, Vincy Aloysius, and Jaffer Idukki among others. 

The film was shot by Alby and edited by Ayoob Khan. The music has been composed by Bijibal. 

Produced by AD Sreekumar in association with Ganesh Menon and Lakshmi Warrier, the film is expected to release in theatres by the beginning of October.

