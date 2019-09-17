'Akashaganga 2' to release on November 1

By Express News Service

Akashaganga 2, director Vinayan’s sequel to Akashaganga (1999) will be arriving in theatres on November 1.

The film was initially expected to release this month. While announcing the release date, Vinayan promised to deliver a technically superior film with strong VFX and sound design. It is expected to release in around 170 theatres.

The director will be introducing some new characters in the film which will take audiences back to Olappamanna Mana in Palakkad’s Vellinezhi, the same location of the original. The cast comprises Ramya Krishnan, Vishnu Vinay, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Govind, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran, and Dharmajan Bolgatty.

Debutant Athira plays the female lead, as a girl from the Manikesseri family that was the central focus of the first film.

Prakash Kutty has worked on the cinematography while Bijibal has composed the music. The lyrics are by BK Harinarayanan.