Exciting projects lined up for Prithviraj

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prithviraj has shared some updates on his upcoming projects in recent interviews. The actor, who is currently shooting for his second home production Driving Licence, helmed by Lal Jr., has said that he is set to star in Kammara Sambhavam director Ratish Ambat’s next project in addition to the directorial debut of Irshad Parari, the brother of writer-director Muhsin Parari.

The Ratish Ambat project, scheduled to start rolling early next year, will see Prithviraj reuniting with Lucifer screenwriter Murali Gopy, who is also working on the script of Lucifer sequel titled Empuraan (expected to begin filming by the second half of next year).

The former will be an action film. As Ratish has already proven himself capable of handling a big canvas with Kammara Sambhavam, the news of him collaborating with Prithviraj is surely an exciting one.

The other highly anticipated projects in Prithviraj’s slate are the big-budget, action-packed historical epic Kaaliyan (helmed by S Mahesh) and Blessy’s Aadujeevitham (based on author Benyamin’s novel of the same name).

Prithviraj also revealed that he is in discussions with Sudani from Nigeria director Zakariya and actor-turned-director Kottayam Nazeer for future projects. Though nothing has been finalised yet, the actor mentioned that the latter is a mass entertainer.

After Driving Licence (in which he plays a superstar) is wrapped up, Prithviraj will join director Sachy’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which will co-star Biju Menon.

Sachy has earlier directed Prithviraj in Anarkali. The remaining portions of Aadujeevitham will be resumed once Ayyappanum Koshiyum is completed.

Meanwhile, the actor has expressed his wish to work with Mammootty sometime in the future, stating that there is a story idea apt for the megastar.