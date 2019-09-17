Malayalam actor Sathar dies at 67

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam film actor Sathar who made a return to the industry after a brief hiatus in 2012 to perform small but important roles in several films since then died here on Tuesday. He was 67.

Sathar was undergoing treatment for liver-problem at a private hospital in Aluva.

Born in Kadungalloor in Ernakulam district, Sathar made his debut in M Krishnan Nair directed ‘Bharyaye Aavashyamundu’ in 1975. In 1976 film Anavaranam, directed by Vincent, he played the leading man. However, he established in the industry playing the villain roles with elan in most of the films during the 1970s and early 80s, even as Prem Nazir, Madhu, and Ratheesh played heroes or the lead roles.

He married Jayabharathi, a leading actress of those days, in 1979. The marriage lasted till 1987. Their son Krish Sathar is slowly finding his foot in the film industry as an actor.

He acted in about 150 movies including some Tamil and Telugu films.

When Sathar was more or less forgotten, he returned to Mollywood with Aashiq Abu’s ’22 Female Kottayam’ in 2012. Since then he has been getting small and important roles in several movies. The 2014 released ‘Parayan Bakivecha’ is his last film.

The funeral will be held at South Kadungalloor Juma Masjid at 4 pm on Tuesday.