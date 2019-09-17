Suresh Gopi-Shobana film to go on floors next month

By Express News Service

KOCHI: We had reported earlier that Suresh Gopi and Shobana will be starring together again in the directorial debut of Anoop Sathyan, son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on floors next month in Chennai.

Though it was reported earlier that Nazriya Nazim is also part of the project, the latest update is that Kalyani Priyadarshan has replaced her. The reports also say that Dulquer Salmaan will be playing a key role as well as producing it. Also joining the cast is Urvasi.

Suresh Gopi and Shobana last acted together in Jayaraj’s Makalkku (2005). The former recently made the return to acting in Vijay Antony’s Tamilarasan. He has also signed up for a thriller directed by Nithin Renji Panicker.

Dulquer is currently shooting for Srinath Rajendran’s Kurup, the biopic of Sukumara Kurup. He is also producing an untitled film directed by newcomer Shamsu Zayba and starring Gregory Jacob in the lead.

Kalyani has also made an appearance in the Priyadarshan-Mohanlal film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is set to release next year.