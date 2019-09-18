Camera d'Or winner Shaji N Karun’s Olu set for release this Friday

By Express News Service

National award-winning filmmaker Shaji N Karun’s new film Olu will be hitting theatres this Friday after making its rounds on the festival circuit. The film, starring Shane Nigam, Esther Anil, and Kani Kusruti, was screened earlier at the Kolkata International Film Festival and, recently, the International Film Festival of India held at Goa.

It fetched a posthumous National Award for its veteran cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan, who passed away in July.

Sharing the news on his social media handles, Shane said, “Honoured and happy to be a part of the movie Olu, by Shaji N Karun sir and M J Radhakrishnan sir.

The film recently won the National Award and happens to be the last work of M J Radha Krishnan sir. I was blessed enough to learn a lot of new things during its making.

Olu will reach some theatres on 20th and I hope you all will watch it. For it is to all sincere lovers of cinema that we dedicate it.”

In a recent chat with Express, Shaji N Karun had told us that the art-based film belongs to the fantasy genre.