Android Kunjappan first-look poster draws inspiration from mythological elements

By Express News Service

Soubin Shahir’s Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25 is getting ready for release, and the makers have come up with a unique first-look poster of the film which is being touted as a family drama with science fiction and comic elements. The female lead is played by newcomer Kendy Zirdo.

Released by Tovino Thomas on his Facebook page, the poster comes with a QR code and features a robot with a picture of Soubin on its chest. The intriguing image draws inspiration from Raja Ravi Varma’s iconic painting of goddess Lakshmi and a defining moment from Ramayana where Lord Hanuman opens his chest to reveal a picture of Lord Rama and Sita. The QR code redirects visitors to the website of the film’s production house.

The maiden feature of Mumbai-based Malayali filmmaker Ratheesh Balakrishnan Podhuval, Android Kunjappan will see Soubin working with Suraj Venjaramoodu again afterVikruthi. Saiju Kurup, Mala Parvathi, and Megha Mathew are also part of the cast.

The technical team comprises editor Saiju Sreedharan , cinematographer Sanu John Varghese (Take Off, Badhaai Ho), sound designer Jayadevan Chakkadath (Mayaanadhi), art director Jyotish Shankar (Kumbalangi Nights), and composer Bijibal (Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum). Moonshot Entertainment is bringing the film to theatres on November 8.