M J Radhakrishnan’s son to debut as cinematographer with Dr. Biju’s next

By Express News Service

The late cinematographer MJ Radhakrishnan’s son, Yedhu Radhakrishnan, will be debuting as a cinematographer with a film helmed by Dr. Biju. Before his passing, MJ Radhakrishnan had worked on Dr. Biju’s new film Veyil Marangal (starring Indrans) and Shaji N Karun’s Olu.

M J Radhakrishnan (left) with

son Yedhu

Announcing the news, Dr. Biju, who had worked with the national award-winning cameraman on nine films, said that he saw him as a friend and elder brother. “We were on discussion with our new projects and he knew everything about my next four scripts. His unexpected demise was a great loss. After his death, many friends and film lovers asked me a big question: Who will be the cameraman of your next movies? I never expected that I need to think of someone other than MJ for any of my work.

Now the time has come and I need to find a new DoP for my next movie. Now I am on its pre-production and Yedhu Radhakrishnan will handle the camera. He will become an independent cameraman through this work.”

Yedhu began his career as an associate cameraman with his father on Dr. Biju’s Sound of Silence, in addition to 17 other films. “He will continue the legacy of MJ, and I am sure MJ chettan also wished Yedhu became an independent cameraman through a film directed by me. The details of the film will be informed soon,” he added.