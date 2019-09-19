Mamta Mohandas joins Tovino Thomas in 'Forensic'

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Tovino Thomas will be starring as a forensic expert in an investigative thriller titled Forensic, jointly written and directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. Mamta Mohandas is the latest addition to the cast, in a lead role.

Akhil Paul, known for writing the Prithviraj-starrer 7th Day, is making his directorial debut with Forensic. He, along with Anas, is taking over from cinematographer-director Sujith Vaassudev who was initially attached to the project.

The film, set to go on floors next month, will be Tovino’s follow-up to the recently wrapped up Edakkad Battalion 06. Mamta was last seen in the Prithviraj-starrer 9 and Dileep-starrer Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel.

Navis Xavier and Siju Mathew are producing Forensic under the banner of Juvis Productions in association with Raju Malliath of Ragam Movies.