'March Randam Vyazham' to be out tomorrow

By Express News Service

Shammi Thilakan-starrer March Randam Vyazham will be releasing tomorrow. A former assistant director, Jahangir Ummar, is making his directorial debut with the film, which is based on his real-life experiences.

Jahangir had planned to make his directorial debut way back in 2003 with a script on which he was putting the final touches to.

However, the project didn’t materialise after he was struck with a kidney-ailment, which resulted in a long battle with the disease that had him subjected to repeated dialysis and eventually the replacement of both his kidneys.

The film is said to be a statement on the importance and impact of organ donation.

Harris Abdulla is behind the camera and Peter Sajan the editing. Anwar Khan is the music composer. 4Line Cinema is producing the film.