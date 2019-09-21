Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jayasurya joins Aditi Rao in 'Sufiyum Sujathayum'

Vijay Babu had told earlier that the film will be a musical love story-cum-thriller.

21st September 2019

Actor Jayasurya

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Aditi Rao Hydari has signed her second Malayalam film titled Sufiyum Sujathayum. The latest update is that Jayasurya has been finalised to play the male lead in the project directed by Kari-fame Naranipuzha Shanavas. 

Jayasurya’s casting confirms the rumours of the actor’s involvement that was doing the rounds a while back.

The film, which went on floors yesterday, marks Jayasurya’s fourth collaboration with producer Vijay Babu’s Friday Film House after Aadu, Aadu 2, and the upcoming Thrissur Pooram. The two are also in the process of bringing out a biopic of actor Sathyan.

Vijay Babu had told earlier that the film will be a musical love story-cum-thriller. Athiran-fame Anu Moothedathu is behind the camera and Jallikattu-fame Deepu Joseph is in charge of the editing.

