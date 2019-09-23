Home Entertainment Malayalam

'Kumbalangi Nights' actor Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew to star in Musthafa’s directorial debut

The as-yet-untitled film will have Jimshi Khalid behind the camera and Sushin Shyam as the music composer.

Published: 23rd September 2019 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

'Kumbalangi Nights' star Anna Ben

By Express News Service

Anna Ben (Kumbalangi Nights) will be teaming up with actors Roshan Mathew (Thottappan, Koode) and Sreenath Bhasi (Virus) for the directorial debut of National Award-winning actor Musthafa. Navas Vallikkunnu, Sudeesh, and Nisha Sarang are also part of the cast.

The as-yet-untitled film will have Jimshi Khalid (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam) behind the camera and Sushin Shyam as the music composer. Scripted jointly by Musthafa, Nikhil Wahid and Sudas, the film will go on floors by the end of this month. Anees Nadodi (Luca, Varathan) is in charge of the art direction. The film is backed by the banner Kadhas Untold.

Musthafa is a popular name in both television and films. He won a National Award (Special Jury Mention) for his performance in the Siddarth Siva directorial Ain. The film also fetched a Best Picture trophy at the 62nd National Film Awards.

Meanwhile, Anna Ben is also part of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s second production venture titled Helen, directed by debutant Mathukutty Xavier. Roshan Mathew is making his Hindi debut with Anurag Kashyap’s next directorial. The Aanandam actor is also part of director Geetu Mohandas’ upcoming Moothon.

