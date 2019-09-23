Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kunchacko Boban, Joju George in Martin Prakkat’s next

Given Prakkat’s remarkable track record so far, the news of him directing another film has been eagerly awaited.

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban

Mollywood actor Kunchacko Boban (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

Martin Prakkat is returning to the director’s chair after a four-year hiatus with a yet-to-be-titled film, his follow-up to Dulquer Salmaan-Parvathy starrer Charlie. Kunchacko Boban and Joju George have been roped in to play the main leads.

It must be noted that Joju has starred in Prakkat’s directorial debut Best Actor. He, along with Prakkat, has also co-produced Charlie and the Phantom Praveen directorial Udaharanam Sujatha.

As per the buzz doing the rounds, Prakkat’s new film has been scripted by Joseph-fame Shahi Kabir. Shyju Khalid (Ee. Ma. Yau, Kumbalangi Nights) is likely to crank the camera. Director Ranjith’s Gold Coin Motion Pictures is bankrolling the project. An official announcement with more details is expected soon. The team is planning to start filming by January. A casting call has been issued online.

Given Prakkat’s remarkable track record so far, the news of him directing another film has been eagerly awaited. For Charlie, the filmmaker had won two Kerala State Film Awards, for writing and directing. Prior to that, he has directed ABCD (starring Dulquer, Tovino Thomas) and Best Actor (starring Mammootty). The latter was his directorial debut.

