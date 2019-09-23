Malayalam actor Madhu’s 86th birthday to be celebrated today in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Madhu’s 86th birthday celebrations will be held at Press Club under the title ‘Madhu Madhuram Thirumadhuram’ on Monday at 12 noon. The event is to be inaugurated by Minister for Culture AK Balan.

MLAs VS Shivakumar, O Rajagopal, directors Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shaji N Karun, Sreekumaran Thampi and K Madhu, Suresh Unnithan, Suresh Babu, G S Vijayan, P Chandrakumar, K Jayakumar, magician Gopinath Muthukadu, film actors Innocent, Jagadeesh, Indrans, Mukesh, Nedumudi Venu, Janardhanan, Shanavas, Sudhir Karamana, Menaka, Jose, Chippi, producers Ranjith, Dinesh Panicker, Sureshkumar, Kireedam Unni, Suresh Babu, lyricists Chunakkara Ramankutty, Padmaja Radhakrishnan, senior journalist G Parameswaran Nair and film historian Gopalakrishnan will be present during the celebrations.

A website featuring Madhu’s contributions to the film industry over the past 56 years as actor, producer, director and studio owner will be launched.