Mohanlal-starrer 'Lucifer' to be extended as a trilogy

At a function held in Kochi to celebrate the success of Mohanlal’s Odiyan, Ittymaani, and Lucifer, Prithviraj and Murali Gopy revealed that Lucifer will have a third part in addition to the recently announced sequel-cum-prequel titled Empuraan.

The ambitious project, which is being envisioned on a grand scale, will have Murali returning as screenwriter. Empuraan is expected to begin rolling by the latter half of next year.

In addition to the Lucifer update, Mohanlal also officially announced that American child actor Shayla McCaffrey will be playing the lead in his directorial debut, Barroz, a 3D fantasy adventure he jointly conceived with My Dear Kuttichathan-fame Jijo Punnoose.

Child musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram will be composing the music. Barroz will also feature other international stars including Paz Vega and Rafael Amargo. The big-budget film is expected to commence production early next year.

The stunning first footage of Priyadarshan’s eagerly awaited Marakkar was also screened at the event. Post-production on the film is currently progressing in full swing.

The team is hard at work to complete the extensive VFX work before its scheduled release date. Starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Keerthy Suresh, Prabhu, and Pranav Mohanlal, the historical epic is expected to hit the screens by March next year.