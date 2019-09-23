Rajeev Ravi, Aashiq Abu, Jay K and Venu prepping anthology project

By Express News Service

As per reports, directors Rajeev Ravi, Aashiq Abu, Venu, and Jay K are coming out with a short film anthology, the details of which are expected to be announced soon. Aashiq Abu has earlier directed a short film for another anthology, 5 Sundarikal, six years ago.

The reports also say that Jay K’s film has completed filming while the rest of the films are in varying stages of production.

Since Rajeev Ravi is currently working on his fourth directorial Thuramukham, he is likely to direct his segment once he completes work on the Nivin Pauly-Biju Menon starrer. Jay K made his directorial debut with Prithviraj-starrer Ezra. Venu last directed the Fahadh Faasil’s Carbon.

This will be the third anthology project in Malayalam after Kerala Cafe and 5 Sundarikal. Similar projects made in Hindi, such as Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories, have found much success too.

Recently, Lust Stories directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap revealed that they are making another anthology titled Ghost Stories.