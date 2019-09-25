First look of Kunchacko Boban-starrer 'Anjaam Pathiraa' released

By Express News Service

The first look of Midhun Manuel Thomas’ upcoming Anjaam Pathiraa has been released online. The poster shows Kunchacko Boban’s criminal investigator inspecting a crime scene with his colleagues played by Sreenath Bhasi, Unnimaya alongside Jinu Joseph as a superior officer.

The crime mystery also stars Sharaf U Dheen, Indrans and Remya Nambeesan among others. This is the first time that Midhun Manuel is attempting a thriller subject, with an original script penned by himself. The film is expected to be out in theatres by the end of November.

The technical team comprises cinematographer Shyju Khalid (Kumbalangi Nights, Ee. Ma. Yau), editor Saiju Sreedharan (Virus), and composer Sushin Shyam (Varathan). Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban has signed another thriller which will be helmed by Martin Prakkat and scripted by Shahi Kabir (Joseph).