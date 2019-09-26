Home Entertainment Malayalam

Srikant Murali to team up with Rajeev Ravi

Published: 26th September 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-filmmaker Srikant Murali

By Express News Service

As per the buzz doing the rounds, actor-filmmaker Srikant Murali will team up with Rajeev Ravi for his second directorial, which will be a follow-up to his debut feature, Aby (2017). 

The film will be reportedly based on a short story by writer PV Shaji Kumar. Shaji Kumar has previously worked on the scripts for the films Take Off, Kanyaka Talkies and Puthan Panam.

It’s not known when the project will go on floors as Rajeev Ravi is currently in the middle of shooting his eagerly anticipated period film Thuramukham. He is also slated to direct Asif Ali in a police drama based on a real-life incident.

There are also reports of him planning a short film for an anthology project. A much reliable character actor, Srikant was last seen in the films Luca (with Tovino Thomas) and Kakshi: Amminipilla (with Asif Ali).

