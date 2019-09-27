Home Entertainment Malayalam

Director Priyadarshan’s FB note triggers 'Randamoozham' speculations

Priyadarshan is currently busy with the post-production of the big-budget epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty and more.

Director Priyadarshan.

By Express News Service

A Facebook post of Priyadarshan has triggered speculations about the ace filmmaker taking on MT Vasudevan Nair’s much-discussed Randamoozham project which was recently shelved after the author was unhappy with Odiyan director Shrikumar Menon’s slow progress, following which producer B R Shetty backed away from it.

In his post, Priyadarshan had congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for winning the Dada Saheb Phalke award and shared two dreams of his which led many readers to speculate that the Kalapani director is set to make Randamoozham.

Some readers even suggested that he make it, possibly with Amitabh Bachchan in the cast. Priyadarshan wrote, “Congratulating Amitabhji on being honoured with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award. I have worked with him on over 40 advertisements and I would like to share one of them with you on this occasion. There are two dreams in my life to be fulfilled, where one is to work on a movie with Amitabhji while the second, to do another movie scripted by Shri. M.T. Vasudevan sir. I hope that these dreams would soon come true.”

Priyadarshan is currently busy with the post-production of the big-budget epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, starring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun, Prabhu, and Pranav Mohanlal. The film will hit theatres early next year.

