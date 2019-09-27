Fahadh Faasil to star in Sathyan Anthikkad's son Akhil's first directorial

By Express News Service

After Anoop Sathyan, another son of veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikkad is venturing into direction, and he has roped in none other than Fahadh Faasil for the project. The twin brother of Anoop, Sathyan has assisted his father before on several films including the recent Njan Prakashan.

Akhil Sathyan will be directing from his own script. The film is being backed by Sethu Mannarkad of Full Moon Cinemas, the same producer behind Sathyan Anthikkad’s last two films, Njan Prakashan and Jomonte Suvisheshaangal.

The female lead is expected to be played by a newcomer. The film is scheduled to go on floors in January. Goa and Mumbai are among the filming locations.

Composer Justin Prabhakaran, who recently scored the Vijay Devarakonda-Rashmika Mandanna film Dear Comrade, will work on the music.

This will be Justin’s third work in Malayalam after Kunjiramayanam and Dear Comrade.