Jayasurya to essay iconic priest Kadamattathu Kathanar in 3D fantasy thriller

By Express News Service

In a new announcement, producer Vijay Babu has revealed that his Friday Film House banner will be collaborating with Jayasurya on yet another project, in which the actor will portray the legendary Kadamattathu Kathanar, a Kerala priest who was believed to possess supernatural powers which he used for the good of the people.

Touted as a big-budget 3D fantasy thriller, the film is being planned as a two-parter. It will be helmed by Rojin Thomas, who is known for making the Kerala State Award-winning films Philips and the Monkey Pen, and Jo and the Boy. R Ramanand has written the script based on extensive research.

The character was earlier the subject of a film and a TV series. Prem Nazir played him in the 1966 film Kadamattatchan and Prakash Paul portrayed him in the popular Malayalam TV series Kadamattathu Kathanar. Jayasurya’s casting makes sense as he had played a nearly similar character—a psychic trying to solve the mystery of ghosts—in the Pretham series of films.

Jayasurya is currently starring in another Friday Film House project, Sufiyum Sujathayum, in which he is paired opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. In addition to this musical-cum-thriller, the actor is working with the banner on three more films—a mass entertainer titled Thrissur Pooram and a biopic of actor Sathyan. A third part of the successful Aadu series is also in the pipeline.

Jayasurya will be seen next in Prasobh Vijayan’s Anveshanam, set to release on November 1. He is also slated to star in VK Prakash’s Ramasethu, a biopic of ‘Metro Man’ E Sreedharan. It was also announced that he will be reuniting with Captain-fame Prajesh Sen for his next film Vellam.