WATCH | New extended trailer of 'Jallikattu' cranks up the tension and intrigue

By Express News Service

Following the teaser release recently, the makers of Jallikattu have put an end to the wait for the full trailer by launching it earlier than expected. It goes without saying that the new footage has many Lijo Jose Pellissery fans wishing for the film to come sooner than the scheduled October 4 date.

This time we get a glimpse of the film’s principal actors, especially Antony Varghese, who is reuniting with Pellissery after his debut through the filmmaker’s much-lauded Angamaly Diaries.

In the trailer, a man talks about the thin line between man and animal. We also get more stunning shots from the film courtesy of cinematographer Gireesh Gangadharan.

The trailer saves the best for the last. An eerie line uttered by one character suggests an extreme development. “You know which flesh tastes the best in the world? Human flesh,” says the man. The scene is immediately followed by a filth-smeared Antony being ambushed by a group of men. Chilling!