As he did excitigly (and so empathetically) in his noir-tinted procedural masterpiece Heat , Michael Mann, in Public Enemies , blurs the lines between good and bad. (We know, in absolute moral terms, that we should root for the good guys, but how can we help cheering if the bad guys are so likeable and, more importantly, so movie-star sexy?)

In Heat , Robert De Niro and Al Pacino are both defined in terms of their soulless, monomaniacal workaholism, but Mann impressed on us that De Niro was the better workaholic because he played by the rules and respected his line of work (even if the “work” was hardly respectable). De Niro’s perpetually groomed cool-cat criminal was pitted against the hysterical Pacino, and even with relationships, De Niro’s gradual lowering of defences was infinitely preferable to Pacino’s sullen insistence on not opening up (to his wife) because he’d then lose his edge.

If Mann’s point was that, as moviegoers or otherwise, we’ve become creatures of the surface, willing to go along with those who do not disturb our sense of complacency and our ideals of aesthetics, he reiterates it in Public Enemies . The De Niro prototype is transplanted onto John Dillinger (Johnny Depp), the Depression-era bank robber who’s always groomed, ever respectful of his profession. He’s a professional, not an animal like his sometime cohort Baby Face Nelson (Stephen Graham), whose features contort in manic glee upon gunning down innocents.

And that, oddly enough, is the point of both Depp’s performance as well as Mann’s film — neither wants to disturb our sense of complacency and our ideals of aesthetics. If there’s a neurotic or psychopathic side to Dillinger, we’re not made privy to it. The legend of “Public Enemy No 1” sits oddly on Dillinger, who’s practically a boy scout. When he sets eyes on the luscious Billie Frechette (Marion Cotillard, giving the film’s most open performance), he instantly confesses that he’s a bank robber. Who can resist a bad guy who’s so resolutely... good?

He is, in short, a villain who’s played as a hero, and Depp, in turn, plays him beautifully as a star who wears his stardom ever so casually. And the real heroes — on the other side of the law, the good guys of this story — become our villains. An appropriately monotonic Christian Bale (as FBI agent Melvin Purvis) is saddled with the dour Al Pacino part, the essentially decent man who channels his failure-fuelled frustrations into, say, the sanctioning of indecent methods of torture.

How Purvis and a posse of good guys bring down Dillinger is what Mann tracks in thrilling fashion, along with the offhand narrative of how the central agency of the FBI came to be. And this he accomplishes through a series of stunning set pieces, whether at an innocuous traffic light or during a madly choreographed shootout in a forest.

And yet, all of this — while engaging, if not quite outright entertaining — appears somewhat secondary to the film’s overarching purpose of blurring the lines between fact and fiction. The story is real, the people are those that lived, and all that Mann needed to do was prune away the secondary and tertiary personalities and present, for our viewing, a narrative that we can follow through a handful of main characters. But Mann ropes in everybody — it’s as if he’s filming a docudrama, laying out reams and reams of facts rather than streamlining them into an easy-to-follow slice of fiction.

Then again, in stark contrast to these unsentimental facts, there are fictional embellishments that add rich splashes of colour, like the song B ye Bye Blackbird being used in a sensationally romantic coda. And then, there’s the fact, cold fact, of the cinematography, in high-definition digital, which imparts a you-were-there sheen to the goings-on, as if Mann, during his research, stumbled upon home videos of Dillinger and Purvis.

And that’s the only major complaint I had with Public Enemies. This is a film about star quality, about surfaces and aesthetics, and I’m not convinced that hard-edged digital was the way to go. This story needed the velvety romance of film stock. In the opening scenes, the camera captures the exterior of a prison, forbidding walls topped by a stretch of sky. In digital, the sky is just sky — an expanse of blue. But with the softness of film, it would have been... freedom.