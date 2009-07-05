Vairam is the story of a father (Pashupathy) who fights for justice when his daughter is raped and killed. When the law was blinded by politics and money power, he had no other option but to hunt down her killer.

Annie Jacob (Samvritha Sunil), an investigative journalist of a magazine, digs up the story which becomes a sensation. Advocate Ravi Varma (Suresh Gopi) takes up the case for re-investigation.

Dysp Thomas Erali (Mukesh) investigates the crime and the truth is exposed. The cast includes Pashupathy, Suresh Gopi, Jayasoorya, Samvritha Sunil, Meera Vasudev, Thilakan, Harisree Ashokan, KPAC Lalitha, Ashokan and Rekha. "The film depicts the fear and anguish of all parents who have a girl child. This will be an eye opener for all the sections of the society," says director Nishad M A.

"As a script writer it was a challenge to write authentically a relevant subject like this," says Cheriyan Kalpakavady who recently scripted 'Bharya Swantham Suhurthu' and 'Banaras'. The songs in the film have been penned by Gireesh Puthenchery and composed by M Jaychandran.