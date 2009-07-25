It won't be an exaggeration to say that this was one of the very few films this year that got huge publicity for some reason or the other. Once it was Navjot Signh Sidhu's guest appearance or the erection of a Charlie Chaplin statue or the

director's dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue a few months ago protesting the denial of permission to install Chaplin's statue at a beach. And thanks to the publicity, it roused curiosity. However, it failed flat when it finally released at the theatres across Karnataka.

The director had claimed it would provide 100 per cent comedy, and zero per cent boredom, but if you mathematically evaluate it, it is just about only 10 per cent comedy and 90 per cent boredom.

The good point of the film are the heroines who are not only glamorous but great in romantic scenes. Diganth has also acted well. The disadvantage of the film is

Hemanth Hegde, who has a played a double role - director as well as one of the

heroes. He looks tired in sequences where he is expected to be in a jovial mood.

Perhaps the workload played spoilsport. It is not that there are no comedy scenes, but they fail to tickle your funny bone.

Among the heroines, Girija Oak walks away with all the honours. She looks glamorous and has also acted well. Veteran character artiste Lokanath has provided good support while Bullet Prakash and Ramesh Bhat (who acted as an aged hubby of young wife) make the audience laugh for a while. The cinematographer has also done a neat job behind the camera.

It is about Diganth alias Digu (Diganth), the grandson of an affluent person, and

Parameshi (Hemanth Hegde), an inefficient director who takes shelter along with his wife Neethu (Girija Oak) at the former's residence. Diganth is in love with Ishwarya alias Ishu (Visakha Singh). Circumstances compel Ishwarya have doubts about Diganth and Neethu. She bids a goodbye to Diganth and settles in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Diganth's grandfather comes to Bangalore. He mistakes Neethu as Ishwarya.He even arranges a honeymoon for Diganth and Neethu at Goa. Again Ishwarya appears on the scene and wants to be with Diganth. The climax is how Parameshi and his wife Neethu come together again. It provides some entertainment, if that is all you are looking for.

Hemanth Hegde's "House Full" is a complete comical entertainer. The second half is well narrated, while the first part has some dull moments. But on the whole, the film is a lively package.

"House Full" starts as a comedy of errors and goes on till the confusions are sorted out. But there seems to be a sense of urgency seen in the climax as the end is quite abrupt. But "House Full" has lot of comical turns that provide a hearty laugh.

Hegde proves to be a major highlight in the film as an actor too. He has written the story and dialogues apart from being the director.

"House Full" is definitely his best best work compared to his previous films that lacked substance. Perhaps his stint in Bollywood where he directed "Khanna and Mrs. Iyer" for Mukta Arts might have helped him add some style and glitz.

But "House Full" has flaws in the first half. Hegde includes some unnecessary situations that are neither comical or logical. They look like they have been added just to enhance the film's length. But for these loosely knit situations, the film could have been better.

Another minus factor of the film is the music, which is just average.

"House Full" centres around two irresponsible friends Diganth and Parameshi who dream of a big debut in the film industry. Parameshi is a parasite who lives off Diganth's riches. He is married to Neetu, an aspiring star in the making, and Diganth is in love with a girl named Aishu.

Diganth's grandfather is in South Africa and wants his grandson reformed. Diganth lies to his grandfather that he is married to Aishu. A confusion is created by Diganth's deputy Pani Puri, who mails Neetu's photo to the grandfather instead of Aishu's photo.

And then the whole confusion starts with each of the four characters placed in many strange situations.

Hegde shows off his acting talents and Diganth too has done well in his role. He seems to have got a flair for doing comedy-oriented films. The heroines Vishaka Singh and Gowri Oak have also done a pretty good job and add some glamour to the film.

Veteran actor Lokanath steals the show in the role of Balavanta Rao. The other senior character actors don't disappoint either.

The film is made with a limited budget, but has turned out to be an enjoyable entertainer.

Film: Housefull

Cast: Diganth, Hemanth Hegde, Girija Oak, Vishaka Singh, Lokanath, Bullet Prakash,

Ramesh Bhat, Rekha

Direction: Hemanth Hegde

Y Maheswara Reddy

