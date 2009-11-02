'Jab We Met' had warmed audience hearts with it’s peppy and feel good factor. It had a well-crafted screenplay and engaging characters. Particularly that of the bubbly chatty Geet played to perfection by Kareena, for whom the character seemed tailor-made. And now Imtiaz Ali’s 'Jab We Met' is adapated in tamil as 'Kanden Kadhale'. Kannan whose earlier film 'Jayam Kondan' too had the feel good factor, yet again reveals his affinity to such themes. He has recaptured the feel and emotional punch of the hindi version, the slight changes he’s made, and the nativity flavour fills in well.

It all begins on a train journey where Anjali and Shakti first meet. He, emotionally drained from his personal losses and a love affair gone awry and she in contrast is chatty and bubbly, riding high on the idea of eloping with her boy friend Gautam ( Munna),and beginning a new life with him. The irritation due to her intrusion into his privacy turns to understanding and a friendly bonding, with her cheerful positive nature rubbing on Shakti. The duo goes through various misadventures with him saving her from some unsavoury situations. She invites him home to introduce him to her huge joint family. In the second half, it’s like a replica of the earlier part. Only now, it’s a reversal of roles, she the depressed battered-by-life one, and he trying to bring back the positive feel into her life.

Would Tamannaah be able to rise up to the demands of the role that Kareena had so vibrantly and endearingly brought alive on screen? It’s to the comparatively lesser -experienced actress’s credit that she fits in beautifully, and brings to life the garrulous, vivacious, at times innocent and a little dense Anjali. For Bharat, it has been a confused shuttling between lover-boy roles and some miscast action-centric ones. But his Shakti here is a role totally different from what he had essayed earlier. He is the sober brooding introvert, heir to a vast business empire, a jilted lover trying to get away from his claustrophobic surrounding. The actor fits in suitably, revealing an added maturity in his performance here. A key strength of the film is surprisingly Santhanam, who plays Tamannaah’s uncle, who finds his long time aspiration of marrying her go up in flames with the advent of Shakti into the household. The rising comedian, who earlier could drive you to exasperation with his nasal attempts at evoking laughter, is a welcome relief here, pepping up the narration each time he appears.

'Kanden Kadhale' falls in the list of satisfactory remakes of successful hindi films, like 'Poi Solla Porom', and 'Unnaipol Oruvan' earlier. Neatly adapted, it is wholesome and engaging in its entertainment quotient, leaving one with a warm, positive feel.