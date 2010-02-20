She was rich and incredibly beautiful. She was also the lonely wife of a loving husband whose business pursuits always kept him away from his passionate and insatiable wife. Her artistic tastes later found expression in an amour with her husband’s cousin.

The tale of Charulata was not one of betrayal. Hers was a voice that resounded the yearning for liberty we first heard in Ibsen’s ‘A Doll’s House’. When Satyajit Ray painted the story of Charulata on screen, it became his most favourite film after his magnum opus ‘Pather Panchali’.

Charulata turned out to be one of the few immortal characters that have wooed generations for years. Years later, Charulata took a rebirth in Malayalam when Priya A S penned a short story named ‘Charulatayude Baaki’. The story of ever-musing, contemplative girl has now been brought on screen by Sangeeta Padmanabhan, an editor-turned-director.

For Sangeeta, it was the element of identification she struck with the character that prompted her to make the film. ‘‘It is the story of a girl who goes through a lot of inner conflicts and dilemma. I could easily identify with the character,’’ says Sangeetha.

The film spans for about 20 minutes and takes us along the repressed longings and kinks of Amritha, played by Padmapriya. Amritha adores the free spirit of Charulata and loathes being called ‘affluent and aristocratic’. She wants to love forever and wants to be kissed by many. She holds no value to her body and says ‘‘Why should I value my body which would once turn to dust?’’. She reflects the emotional bewilderment of girls who are forced to get married and follow the codes of the society.

Priya A S, who co-scripted the film with Sangeeta, says that the film has managed to effectively express some feelings shared by all girls. ‘‘I wrote the story because I felt that there was something incomplete about the way Charulata ended. The girl in my short story is in fact a Charulata living in a typical aristocratic Kerala society,’’ she said.

‘‘I was delighted to do the role of Amritha who shows high emotional consciousness and sensitivity. It was a real challenge to portray such a complex character who does not regard sexuality as a defining factor of womanhood,’’ said Padmapriya.

The film marks the directorial debut of Sangeeta who says that the film is all about the conflict between the sensitive self of Amritha and highly sophisticated scruples of the society. Amritha shares an indefinable relationship with Hari, who introduces her to the world of Charulata. She does not want herself to be fettered to the chains of marriage. She asks, ‘‘How could a boy understand a girl from the matrimonials that only tell about her age, colour and profession?’’

‘‘Amritha is a girl who wants to live a life of her own. Yet she is a common girl who gets taken aback when turned down by someone,’’ says Parvathy, executive producer of the film. It is this perplexity that forces her to give in to the demands of her parents to get married to a rich business man.

The final resolve does not come as a meek submission. ‘‘My fiance has a brother who writes poems. Hopefully I can live like Charulata,’’ she tells Hari, handing over her wedding card.

The character Hari is played by Vineeth who elevates it to such a level that Hari simply overpowers Amritha. The film has already received rave reviews at Kolkata International Short Film Festival and Chennai Film Festival.

‘Charulatayude Baaki’ tells the story of an unrelenting soul that chooses to budge for a moment with a prescient knowledge that she could live the life of a character whom she loves so dearly. It reminds us to respect the very existence of women as someone ever willing to express their independent thoughts and emotions.

