WITH a college campus backdrop, and set in the lush locales of a hill station, the plot revolves around a group of seven who form a deep bonding of friendship.

Their days as freshers , the ragging, tiffs and one-upmanship, and the fall-out when love intervenes, all form a part of the story.

It’s a team of debutants and little known faces who form the lead cast.

A talented bunch, its their freshness and liveliness that makes it passable viewing. Else, the better elements in the film are few and far between, and not enough to sustain interest. The earlier scenes are the routine ragging and classroom escapades.

There is no separate comedy track. But Shanmughasundaram unwittingly fills up that space. The seasoned actor with his strange accent, dramatic dialogue delivery and mannerism, generates a lot of unintentional humour. He plays George a senior professor, who never loses a chance to pick on the group. The narration perks up with the arrival of George’s daughter Shiny (Priya), who after the initial clash joins the group. There is Gauri (Mrinalini) a senior and a lecturer at the college, who finds herself attracted to the hot tempered, aggressive fresher Guru (Sivam.) Krishna, another group member (Amjad) and Shiny find themselves drawn to each other, but keep their affair a secret from the group.

A move that later backfires on them, leading to unfortunate consequences. It’s a long drawn and chaotic finale. The debutant director (apprenticed with Selvaraghvan), while trying to balance love and friendship, and placing friendship above love, could have visualized his ideas on the screen in a more coherent and a convincing way.