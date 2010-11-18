While some directors are keen on making commercial movies with special ingredients like fight sequences, opening and item songs, there are also directors who make meaningful movies with a strong message. One such film instance is Aanmai Thavarael, directed by debutant Kuzhanthai Velappan and produced by Kamal Nayan. Recently, the Censor Board has also given a U/A certificate to the film and has praised both the producer and director for taking efforts to make a film on kidnapping issue. At a time when the state had witnessed two kidnapping incidents — one in Coimbatore and the other in Chennai — the film is said to be a lesson as it traces the motive behind kidnapping and how the kidnappers are chased and being caught. “Aanmai Thavarael is my debut movie. The script was ready three years ago. When I found the right producer the film was made possible,” says Kuzhanthai Velappan, who has completed visual communication from Coimbatore. “The film address the growing issue of kidnapping cases. It also gives in depths details like which police station to be contacted immediately after someone being kidnapped and how the police follow on the case and at last how they grab the kidnappers,” adds the director, who did a lot of research before getting his script ready. Dhruvah and Shruthi play lead roles. Music is by Maria Manohar. The film is likely to hit screens shortly.