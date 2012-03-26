'Prasad' (Kannada)

Director: Manoj Sathi

Cast: Arjun, Madhuri Bhattacharya, Master Sankalp

It seems like the Kannada film industry is blessed with a movie with substance after a long time.

'Prasad' directed by Manoj Sathi does not contain any gory or action sequences. This is a film about a boy who has hearing and speech impairment.

The story revolves around a poor mechanic Shankar (Arjun Sarja), who yearns for a baby boy to fulfill his wishes and desires. Soon he discovers that his son, Prasad (Master Sankalp) suffers from hearing and speech impairment. Shankar’s hopes are shattered and soon he turns antagonistic towards the child. But Malathi’s (Madhuri Bhattacharya), unconditional love towards her son changes Shankar’s perspective towards the child.

They admit him to a special school. Prasad turns out to be an outstanding student and also bags a prize in a crucial swimming competition. Prasad meets with an accident with major injuries. As he battles for his life, what happens to his parents? How do they react?

The film is all bout their journey as a family.

This can be considered as a family drama, balancing the emotions rightly between mother and son, father and son, and husband and wife. First half of the film rouses curiosity among the audience as to whether the father kills his son or not.

The second half is quite a drag as the director concentrates more on the roles of Malathi and Shankar. Besides, the dream sequences in two or three scenes in the movie are quite confusing and disappointing.

Overall the film spreads a strong message to the society — be supportive of children who are physical challenged.

Arjun Sarja’s performance in the movie is mind blowing. There is a significant change in Madhuri’s performance from acting in an item song to concentrating on a performance-oriented-role. Audience can easily relate to the characters in the film.

Mahesh Sathi has meticulously brought out the needs, desires and day-today life of a layman in the film. Ashok Kheny has made the right choice by producing a film which has a message for the society. Ilayaraja has composed music for the film including 'O Nanna Kanda', 'Naanu Neenu Kanda Kanasu', 'We are Ok', 'Ondu Aramane', which blended well with the emotions portrayed in each scene.

Shiamak Davar’s choreography for the songs, especially 'We are Ok' is especially commendable.

Rama Krishna too has done complete justice to the supporting role in the film as the protagonists’ well-wisher and friend.

Overall, the film is worth watching.