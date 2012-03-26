Home Entertainment Review

Prasad

Worth a watch.

Published: 26th March 2012 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 09:44 PM   |  A+A-

2603-Prasad-U-L

A scene from 'Prasad'.

'Prasad' (Kannada)

Director: Manoj Sathi

Cast: Arjun, Madhuri Bhattacharya, Master Sankalp

It seems like the Kannada film industry is blessed with a movie with substance after a long time.

'Prasad' directed by Manoj Sathi does not contain any gory or action sequences. This is a film about a boy who has hearing and speech impairment.

The story revolves around a poor mechanic Shankar (Arjun Sarja), who yearns for a baby boy to fulfill his wishes and desires. Soon he discovers that his son, Prasad (Master Sankalp) suffers from hearing and speech impairment. Shankar’s hopes are shattered and soon he turns antagonistic towards the child. But Malathi’s (Madhuri Bhattacharya), unconditional love towards her son changes Shankar’s perspective towards the child.

They admit him to a special school. Prasad turns out to be an outstanding student and also bags a prize in a crucial swimming competition. Prasad meets with an accident with major injuries. As he battles for his life, what happens to his parents? How do they react?

The film is all bout their journey as a family.

This can be considered as a family drama, balancing the emotions rightly between mother and son, father and son, and husband and wife. First half of the film rouses curiosity among the audience as to whether the father kills his son or not.

The second half is quite a drag as the director concentrates more on the roles of Malathi and Shankar. Besides, the dream sequences in two or three scenes in the movie are quite confusing and disappointing.

Overall the film spreads a strong message to the society — be supportive of children who are physical challenged.

Arjun Sarja’s performance in the movie is mind blowing. There is a significant change in Madhuri’s performance from acting in an item song to concentrating on a performance-oriented-role. Audience can easily relate to the characters in the film.

Mahesh Sathi has meticulously brought out the needs, desires and day-today life of a layman in the film. Ashok Kheny has made the right choice by producing a film which has a message for the society. Ilayaraja has composed music for the film including 'O Nanna Kanda', 'Naanu Neenu Kanda Kanasu', 'We are Ok', 'Ondu Aramane', which blended well with the emotions portrayed in each scene.

Shiamak Davar’s choreography for the songs, especially 'We are Ok' is especially commendable.

Rama Krishna too has done complete justice to the supporting role in the film as the protagonists’ well-wisher and friend.

Overall, the film is worth watching.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Review news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp