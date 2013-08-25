Three years ago we had a blazing film that moved the superhero saga from the comic world to the real world and made skull smashers out of regular people. There was a lot of action. It had great humour. And to go with the whole concept, it had gratuitous violence now that the action isn’t on a pretend universe anymore.

With a regular guy Kick-Ass (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and a larger than life Hit-Girl - with a casting masterstroke to boot - the film was etched as cult.

This Jeff Wadlow directed sequel tells the story of their teenaged selves with more superheroes joining in the fray and some supervillains added to the mix. It starts on a great note with the opening scene harking back to our introduction to the plain versions of Big Daddy and Hit-Girl in the previous film. Hit-Girl a.k.a Mindy Macready (Chloe Grace Moretz) is a grown up version of the same cheeky, precocious superheroine, albeit a bit subdued in the circumstances of the sequel. But what happens when you give the irreverent Hit-Girl a swear jar?

Not many great things apparently. The film loses its original essence, as sequels tend to do - the ability to laugh at itself. The only evidence of that is in Jim Carrey’s Colonel Stars and Stripes repeatedly warning the members of his superhero club Justice Forever about language and taking the lord’s name in vain, undoubtedly a tongue-in-cheek nod to the criticisms the first movie garnered.

The rest of the film takes itself too seriously and at one point morphs into a high school movie with overdone toilet humour. There are even attempts at social commentary on homosexuality and racism but they come across more in your face than necessary.

Hit-Girl is the face and heart of the film. The aptly middle-named Chloe Grace Moretz plays her with such bewitching chutzpah that it is confounding whether Hit-Girl is all about the performance or the writing.

Such a character deserved a better villain but sadly the only interesting thing about Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s role is his unprintable moniker.

Kick-Ass 2 fails to follow the Colonel’s dictum as he mouths, “I try to have fun. Otherwise, what’s the point?” Even the action is found wanting and it leaves you wondering about that line from Hit-Girl - “Robin wishes he was me.” This film wishes it was more about you.