If you’re hoping to brush up on the legend of Hercules and teach your kid a little bit about Greek mythology along the way, then you’re better off watching the animated film. With Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson getting to strut his stuff (the ripped, buff kind) in an armour and loincloth, Hercules is more testosterone in 3D than history in motion. And if you’re looking for proof, their resident seer doesn’t say ‘By Zeus’ when he’s told they’re going into a one-sided battle; he says ‘Shit’.

Hercules kills for cash. Or given the era, pieces of gold. He’s more mercenary than merciful hero and his legend only grows from exploit to exploit as his sidekick-storyteller ramps up the tales with plenty of spice. With a band of merry men with knife-throwing, archery, brute force and seeing the future as respective skill sets, he goes wherever the price is right. And as with most other hero-types, even Hercules has a past that keeps coming back to haunt him.

With Hercules and Company heading to Thrace to train an army and crush some rebels, his back story comes through in bits - people keep calling him a child-killer as he was found in his home in Athens surrounded by the bloody corpses of his wife and children. After some prolonged war sequences, shot stylishly, but staying clear of gore unlike the 300 movies, Hercules quells the uprising and returns to Thrace. On learning that they’d been duped into helping the King quell the only thing standing between him and anarchy, the group grows a collective conscience - and then the Royal Rumble and Wrestlemania erupt, with Hercules finally finding the ‘demi-God that lives within’. For about 10 minutes anyway.

With a fairly constricted plot and none too many emotive skills, Johnson does what comes naturally to him - show off his chiseled body and smash his way through an army, every now and then. With limited screen space (have you seen Johnson?) for all the other characters to really work with, they manage to make impressions, but ebb away as quickly as the adrenaline that comes with this movie. The fights are fast and just what action buffs will love but there’s not much in the way of deeper plot lines or action finesse - but then, you weren’t really expecting that in the first place we’re you?

Verdict: If you love fist fights and lots of skull crushing ancient action, give it a whirl. If you liked reading The Fault in Our Stars, stay far far away.