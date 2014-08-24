Film: Aindham Thalaimura Siddhavaidya Sigamani

Director: L G Ravichandar

Cast: Bharath, Nandita, Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Komal Kumar

After his action-centric releases of the recent past, Bharat ventures into a light hearted entertainer in Aindham Thalaimurai..... He plays Sigamani, a fifth generation Siddhavaidyar, illiterate, generous to a fault and a simpleton conned by his own friends. It's about how he and his mother try to rectify the situation and of how it backfires on them. Because of an insipid screenplay and lackluster narration, one neither connects with the characters nor their plight.

The earlier moments are about how Sigamani gets taken for a ride by his friends who con him into parting with his money. And about his being smitten by Nandini and following her to her college each day. She thaws after the initial reluctance. Her father assuming him to be an allopathic doctor, consents to their marriage, Sigamani going with the act. But would marriage to an educated girl solve Sigamani's problems? One felt that the second half would pep up with the unexpected situation. But the narration slides further towards mediocrity.

Clarity in character etching is missing. While Sigamani's academic status is clear, Nandini's is rather ambiguous. Her college friend at a point remarks about her 'paper arrears', but what we are told about her later is not in tune with it. Many of the situations lack conviction. The director equates illiteracy with naiveté, gullibility and the absence of common sense. The film has the look and feel of a TV serial.

Both Bharath and Nandita fail to pull off the act. The duo look too confident and smart throughout to portray naiveté and innocence - qualities that their characters warranted. The humour quotient too is missing, the comedy juvenile and loud. The knot did have the potential to turn into an amusing game between two individuals who pretend to be what they are not. But it's 151 minutes of a tedious and boring journey.