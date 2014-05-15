‘MORE PRESSURE, BETTER THE ACTOR’

A Sharadhaa By

Sonakshi Sinha is being hailed as the princess of the 100-crore club since most of her releases cross the grand benchmark in box-office collections. Will that magic work with Lootera? The film is based on a short story by O Henry, The Last Leaf. “The minute Vikram (director Vikramaditya Motwane) narrated the script, it had me excited. Lootera is a once in a life time opportunity. I felt as if this role was written for me,” she says.

Playing Pakhi, a demure Bengali girl in the 1950s, Sonakshi takes on essaying the simple Indian woman yet again. Though most would say young Bollywood actress need to show off a more glamourous side to themselves, Sonakshi is unruffled about being typecast, if at all. “Why shouldn’t I do roles which people like to see me in. Audiences have accepted me in a certain way and I too suit such characters. I should start worrying when the film offers start drying up, which is not the case yet,” she says. There’s no doubting that, since Sonakshi has Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara, Bullet Raja, Rambo Rajkumar and a Telugu film Shivam, opposite Mahesh Babu, lined up for release.

Despite spending so much time on film sets, Sonakshi’s take on friendships in the industry is still quite professional. “I maintain a very professional and cordial relation with my colleagues. My closest friends are not from the industry but those that I have from my school and college days,” says Sonakshi.